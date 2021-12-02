Nokia 9 PureView is not getting the Android 11 update: Here is why

HMD Global has confirmed that its Nokia 9 PureView flagship smartphone won’t be getting the Android 11 update. To recall, the company had released the device back in 2019. HMD Global has since been launching fairly regular OS updates for the device, with Android 10 currently on offer.

As part of an official statement found on HMD Global’s Polish website, the company has announced that it not going to launch an Android 11 update for the Nokia 9 PureView. It came to this decision because of “incompatibilities between the camera and software”. The company has stated that it is still set on releasing security updates for the smartphone.

The Nokia 9 PureView’s defining feature is five 12MP rear cameras, which work in tandem to offer improved image quality. Upgrading to Android 11 would “lead to a reduction in user experience” as far as the cameras are concerned.

The Nokia 9 PureView packs a 5.99-inch QHD(1440 x 2880) OLED screen and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The device pack a rear Penta-camera setup (12MP each) with ZEISS optics.

The five-camera system comes with support for features including native monochrome photography, 4K HDR recording, and support for capturing images in RAW DNG format. For selfies, the Nokia smartphone packs a 20MP front-facing shooter.

HMD Global released the Android 10 update for the Nokia 9 PureView back in December 2020. This update was rolled out in phases to different regions and introduced features such as a new dark mode, increased gesture navigation options, improved privacy controls, and more.