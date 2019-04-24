Nokia 9 PureView in-screen fingerprint scanner tricked by chewing gum packet

Nokia 9 PureView has a weird issue where the in-display fingerprint scanner can be easily fooled by unregistered fingerprints and even with something like a chewing gum pack. Multiple users took to Twitter and complained about this issue after they installed a buggy update.

Advertising

According to the official changelog, this update was meant to improve the phone’s in-display fingerprint scanner, improve system stability, bring new user enhancements along with the April 2019 security patch for Android. Unfortunately, the exact opposite happened.

Twitter user Decoded Pixel was the first one to report the issue. “The phone can be unlocked using a chewing gum packet or someone else’s finger. Even unlocked with a coin or leather gloves,” the user posted on Twitter. HMD Global is yet to acknowledge the issue. In the meantime, it is advisable to disable fingerprint unlocking and switch to the standard unlocking system using a password.

Here is my Nokia 9 Fingerprint sensor issue, phone can be unlocked using a chewing gum packet or someone else’s finger. Even unlocked with a coin or leather gloves. Please do help me get my Nokia 9 sorted. pic.twitter.com/Thce3nB2fr — Decoded Pixel (@decodedpixel) April 21, 2019

@sarvikas @NokiaMobile even after updating Nokia 9 to April 2019 patch, issue with fingerprint sensor not authenticating fingerprint correctly. Pressing anything anything the sensor will let you in. It’s a massive security flaw. — Decoded Pixel (@decodedpixel) April 19, 2019

Nokia 9 PureView, which has five cameras on the back, was announced at this year’s MWC in Barcelona. The camera-centric phone is expected to launch in India next month.

Issues with Nokia smartphones are growing day by day. Just last month, it was reported that Nokia 7 Plus models were caught sending sensitive data to Chinese servers. After initial reports, the Finnish company admitted that it was sending data to China, but said it was a software error and that issue had been fixed in the January update.