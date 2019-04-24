Nokia 9 PureView in-screen fingerprint scanner tricked by chewing gum packet

Toggle Menu Sections
A newly discovered security bug on the Nokia 9 PureView allows users to unlock the device with unregistered fingerprints.

Multiple users took to Twitter and complained about this issue after they installed a buggy update.

Nokia 9 PureView has a weird issue where the in-display fingerprint scanner can be easily fooled by unregistered fingerprints and even with something like a chewing gum pack. Multiple users took to Twitter and complained about this issue after they installed a buggy update.

According to the official changelog, this update was meant to improve the phone’s in-display fingerprint scanner, improve system stability, bring new user enhancements along with the April 2019 security patch for Android. Unfortunately, the exact opposite happened.

Twitter user Decoded Pixel was the first one to report the issue. “The phone can be unlocked using a chewing gum packet or someone else’s finger. Even unlocked with a coin or leather gloves,” the user posted on Twitter. HMD Global is yet to acknowledge the issue. In the meantime, it is advisable to disable fingerprint unlocking and switch to the standard unlocking system using a password.

Nokia 9 PureView, which has five cameras on the back, was announced at this year’s MWC in Barcelona. The camera-centric phone is expected to launch in India next month.

Issues with Nokia smartphones are growing day by day. Just last month, it was reported that Nokia 7 Plus models were caught sending sensitive data to Chinese servers. After initial reports, the Finnish company admitted that it was sending data to China, but said it was a software error and that issue had been fixed in the January update.

