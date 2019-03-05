Nokia 9 PureView gets first update, adds face-unlock and camera improvements

Nokia 9 PureView has received its first software update on the same day of its first sale. Nokia 9 PureView was launched by HMD Global at the MWC 2019 on February 24, along with other Nokia devices. It is only a week since its announcement and the device is already getting a software update, which adds camera improvements and face-unlock feature to the device.

The update is rolling out for the US and it came on the same day Nokia 9 PureView went on sale in the country. Juho Sarvikas, the chief product officer of HMD Global informed about the update on Twitter. The device integrates TrulySecure facial recognition system which is a software-based face recognition feature, reported XDA Developers.

Nokia 9 PureView users in the US also shared screenshots of the changelog which mentions “improved system stability”, “user interface enhancements” and Google Security Patch 2019-03″. The software update Android 9 Pie V4.19A is 282.2 MB in size.

Nokia 9 is listed at a price of $549.99 on Best Buy in the US market. The promotional price is valid for some time only after which the phone will cost $699.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, Nokia 9 PureView is world’s first five-camera smartphone. The device has five ZEISS Optics 12MP sensors (f/1.82), where three are monochromatic and two are RBG sensors along with PDAF focus. The shots taken are saved in RAW DNG format and retain details that get lost in JPG or JPEG files.

Nokia 9 PureView features a 5.99-inch pOLED QHD display with 2K resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The device has a 20MP front-facing camera, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3,320mAh battery, certified IP67 for water and dust resistant, runs Android 9 Pie, and supports Qi wireless charging.