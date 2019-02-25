Nokia 9 PureView first impressions: The five camera phone is finally here

Nokia 9 PureView with the world’s first penta lens rear camera system has been launched by HMD Global. At the event in Barcelona, the company said the phone, priced $699, is for camera enthusiasts and will be available in March, 2019.

Advertising

The five cameras in Nokia 9 PureView work in tandem to produce more detailed photos. So, you’ve got all the five cameras of 12MP each – two RGB and three monochrome – working together to produce what are presumably detailed shots, capturing a wide dynamic range.

The phone itself looks beautiful, though easily attracts fingerprint smudges given the glossy finish. We spent some time with the Nokia 9 PureView at the launch event and here is our first impressions.

Nokia 9 PureView is all about its five cameras with the five lenses spaced out in a circle at the back of the device along with a time-of-flight depth sensor as well as flash unit. There is no camera bump, which is great, with the Zeiss optics lenses made to look like they are seamlessly blended in to the phone.

Advertising

The phone feels every bit premium and you will realise this as soon as you hold it in your hands. It is only available in a Midnight Blue colour option, and has dual curved edges on the back, which makes it easier to hold.

On the front is a 2K pOLED panel and the screen size is 5.99-inch. This is not a display with a notch, and has has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the back. In my limited time in the demo zone, the display looked stunning with good viewing angles in the indoors. The display takes up pretty much the entire front, except a thin chin at the bottom. Nokia branding is on the top right.

Read more: MWC 2019: Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras, Nokia 4.2, 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 210 also launched

The five rear cameras are the real attraction of the Nokia 9 PureView. The camera UI is pretty simple with options like bokeh, Pro mode, slow-motion up front. The five cameras work to collect between 60 to 240MP of data from the photo to churn it in to a single 12MP photo.

I tried out the Nokia 9 PureView and the photos looked quite sharp and detailed. The phone did take about five seconds to process, but the company says this will not be the case once final units start shipping. There is a 20MP camera upfront.

There is the ability to adjust blur after image has been taken as well and in Google Photos too, which is great for when you decide to adjust the blur. The pictures taken can be saved in RAW format as well, a feature that camera enthusiasts will appreciate, especially those who like to edit their photos extensively.

Read more: MWC 2019 highlights: Nokia 9 PureView with five Zeiss lenses, Huawei Mate X 5G foldable phone launched

The phone runs the last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor,and not the latest Snapdragon 855, which is a disappointment in 2019, though performance should not be a problem. Another great feature is it runs Android 9 Pie out of the box, and is an Android One phone with promised software updates for two years.

Nokia 9 PureView has a 3,320mAh battery with support for 18W wireless charging. The phone is also IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. Nokia has ditched a 3.5mm headset jack on this phone and it uses in-display fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock for authentication.

Advertising

The PureView is a pure flagship material when it comes to design or cameras. The big question though will be if the cameras live up to the hype. It will compete with Samsung’s Galaxy S10, which packs triple rear cameras at the back as well as Xiaomi’s Mi 9 and the upcoming Huawei P30 Pro.