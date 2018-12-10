Nokia 9 PureView delayed due to camera problem, launch in early 2019 now?

Nokia 9 Pureview could launch in early 2019, according to a report from WinFuture.de. This cites report an interview with HMD Global marketing head for Germany, Britta Gerbracht, during the local launch of Nokia 8.1.

The upcoming Nokia 9 phone could be the world’s first with five rear cameras, and it is expected to be HMD Global’s first phone to carry PureView branding, which was earlier seen on the original Nokia phones.

At the Germany launch event, Gerbracht was quoted using the ‘Nokia 9’ name on a few occasions, referring to it as an ‘upcoming flagship’ with a ‘delayed launch’. As per the WinFuture report, the company claimed to have experienced quality issues with the camera configuration, which would eliminate the chances of it being launched by the year-end.

It further states that the smartphone company had recently held discussions with smartphone component maker Foxconn, who have faced ‘challenges’ during production.

The report says that according to Gerbracht, the company wants to focus on quality with the next top model, and “so far, the quality of the camera has not yet reached the necessary level.” Earlier reports had claimed that the Nokia 9 PureView would be revealed along with the Nokia 8.1 at the Dubai event.

Recent reports have suggested that the upcoming Nokia flagship has been delayed to cater to the sale of recently launched phones. The company had launched Nokia 7.1 in India last month, and is expected to launch Nokia 8.1 in India today.

Given that the last flagship device launched was the Nokia 8 Sirocco, which debuted in March, HMD Global would plan to offer a viable sale period for these phones, before announcing the Nokia 9 Pureview.

Nokia 9 Pureview will reportedly feature five cameras in a hexagonal shape, which also appears to include a dual-tone LED flash module. The phone is rumoured to have a 5.9-inch QHD display, with 3D protective glass. It could also run the Snapdragon 845 processor, as it rear cameras are expected to feature Zeiss branding.