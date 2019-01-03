Nokia 9 PureView: 5G successor, penta-lens camera and all we know so far

Nokia 9 PureView, the world’s first smartphone with penta-lens rear camera setup is yet to make its debut. The flagship phone will have a punch-hole display, in-display fingerprint sensor and Snapdragon 845 processor. Even before Nokia 9 PureView is launched, leaks around its successor have surfaced online. Let us take a look at everything we know about Nokia 9 PureView so far:

Nokia 9 PureView 5G variant

A tipster with Twitter handle, Nokia_Leaks has claimed that the successor to Nokia 9 PureView with 5G support could launch in August this year. Unlike Nokia 9 PureView, it will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor.

Nokia 9 PureView successor is also said to feature a penta-lens camera system at the back. It will have a “true edge-to-edge” 2K display with a camera hole on top to include the front camera sensor, like we saw on Samsung Galaxy A8s and Honor View20.

Nokia 9 PureView: Design, display

A leaked image render by Benjamin Geskin suggests Nokia 9 PureView will sport a notched display, while the notch is missing from renders shared by tipster Evan Blass, Android Pure and MySmartPrice. So, there is some confusion over Nokia 9 PureView’s design.

The phone is expected with a glass back design,5.99-inch QHD 18:9 ‘PureDisplay’ panel and HDR10 support. It will not an edge-to-edge panel, though. Nokia 9 PureView will feature seven holes on the back for a penta-lens camera setup, LED flash and proximity sensor.

Nokia 9 PureView successor with Snapdragon 855 planned tentatively in August 2019. 5G support, Penta-Lens camera, 2K display true edge-to-edge display with camera hole. @Nokiapoweruser #Nokia #Nokia9PureView — Nokia_Leaks (@LeaksNokia) January 2, 2019

Nokia 9 PureView: Camera

Nokia 9 PureView is speculated to feature five rear cameras. The phone with seven circular holes at the back was leaked in an image render by Blass. Each of the seven cutouts, arranged in what looks like a circle, appear to be of the same size. The camera setup will be based on Zeiss’ multi-lens patented zoom camera technology. Specifications of each camera and how the setup will work is unclear at this moment.

This is Nokia 9 (2018) with a Penta-Lens camera. (render based on leaks) pic.twitter.com/gOQA8W08Cj — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 6, 2018

Nokia 9 PureView: Hardware and Software

Nokia 9 PureView, which is codenamed, “Olympic”, could be powered by Snapdragon 845 and not the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, according to MySmartPrice. The phone is expected to be available in 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant.

Nokia 9 PureView could be the first Nokia smartphone to sport in-display fingerprint sensor, where the fingerprint scanner is under the display. It could also support wireless charging technology.

Nokia 9 PureView “Beholder.” HNY pic.twitter.com/x4Kh3anP46 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 31, 2018

Nokia 9 PureView will be Android One-branded, with promised software updates for at least two years and three years of security updates. It is expected to run stock version of Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

Nokia 9 PureView: Expected price, launch date

Nokia 9 PureView will reportedly launch late January, according to Nokia Anew. This means Nokia 9 PureView could make its debut before Mobile World Congress in February. The price could be higher than last year’s flagship, Nokia 8 Sirocco, which was launched at Rs 49,999. Details are unclear at this point.