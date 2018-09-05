Nokia 9 with five rear cameras revealed in leaked picture

Nokia 9 will likely feature five cameras on the back. (Image of Nokia 8 for representation) Nokia 9 will likely feature five cameras on the back. (Image of Nokia 8 for representation)

Nokia 9 has been revealed in a fresh leak that shows off a penta-lens camera setup on the back. The photo, published on SlashLeaks, shows a phone with six cut-outs at the back, featuring three Zeiss-branded snappers, one for flash, and the two cut-outs still remain a mystery. Nokia 9 is believed to be the first true camera-centric smartphone that will succeed the Lumia 1020, a phone best remembered for a 41MP camera sensor.

In the image, you can see the hexagon-shaped camera lenses spread in the form of a ring. There is a Nokia logo in the middle, along with an Android One logo towards the bottom. At this point, the source of the image is questionable and no one knows how this penta-lens camera setup works. That said, the design of the camera setup falls in line with Zeiss’ own patented miniature camera design which was revealed last year – and consists of several camera modules on the rear.

Also read: HMD Global’s Juho Sarvikas on Nokia 6.1 Plus, secret design team, Android One, and much more

HMD Global, who owns the Nokia-brand name, has a long-term agreement with Carl Zeiss. Given that the Finnish company has a joint agreement with Oberkochen, Germany-based Zeiss, it is possible to see a penta-lens camera module on the back of Nokia 9.

Apart from a penta-lens camera setup, nothing much is known about Nokia 9. The handset could come with a 6-inch display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a 3900mAh battery, Android 9 Pie, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

HMD Global recently launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus, along with Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. Both phones feature a notch above the screen and dual rear-facing cameras. Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced at Rs 15,999 and can be purchased from Flipkart. Meanwhile, Nokia 5.1 Plus will be made available at a later date.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd