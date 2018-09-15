Nokia 9, Nokia X7 leaked display assembly images show devices will feature notch-less display

Nokia 9 is the company’s highly anticipated flagship device that is due to launch this year. (Image: Baidu) Nokia 9 is the company’s highly anticipated flagship device that is due to launch this year. (Image: Baidu)

HMD Global is apparently working on two new smartphones, dubbed the Nokia X7 and Nokia 9. Images of both the device’s display assembly have leaked online on Baidu, and both of them seem to be missing the notch. Earlier leaked display images of the Nokia X7 showed the device would have a notched display similar to the Nokia X5 and X6. The company recently launched the devices in India under the names Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Nokia 9 is the company’s highly anticipated flagship device that is due to launch this year. The leaked image shows that the device will sport a notch-less display with slim bezels on the sides and a small chin at the bottom. Coming to the Nokia X7, the leaked image showcases a notch-less display similar to that of the Nokia 9 but with slightly thicker bezels on all sides.

Earlier leaks had shown the Nokia 9 would feature a penta camera set up on the rear, making it the first device to come with such a design. The device will sport a 6.01-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. The device will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Coming to the Nokia X7, earlier leaks showed that the device would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor based on the 10nm process and consisting of two Kryo 360 Cortex-A75 cores along with six Kryo 360 Cortex-A55 cores. Plus, it will also come with Zeiss branded optics and will have 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of internal storage.

