Nokia 9 image again leaked online, shows five cameras at the back

Nokia 9 image leaked online, shows five cameras at the back. (Image via ITHome) Nokia 9 image leaked online, shows five cameras at the back. (Image via ITHome)

Nokia 9 is supposed to be the next big flagship from HMD Global, if one goes by all the rumours and leaks. Earlier an image of the Nokia 9 was shared by Slashleaks showing a five camera set up on the phone. Now, another image has come from China, with a five lens set up at the back of the Nokia 9.

According to the image, which was shared on China’s ITHome, the image claims to show a device, which is allegedly the Nokia 9 with a five camera set up. You can see that the camera set up is very different from what we have seen on the Nokia-brand phones so far, though the Zeiss optics branding is still present there.

In case of the leaked image, the sensors are spread around, and there’s an LED flash as well. The model number is listed as TA-1094 and this variant appears to be a dual-SIM phone. The image shows a blue-coloured smartphone from the back, and it looks like Nokia 9 could sport a glass back, which is not surprising considering many flagship phones are going for this kind of device.

Nokia 9 with a five camera setup would be a first, though keep in mind this is a leaked image and not a confirmation of the device. An earlier leaked image of this ‘five’ sensor camera for the Nokia 9 looked very different. Of course, whether users really need five separate sensors on their smartphone is another question.

Other leaks around Nokia 9 have claimed the phone will run the Snapdragon 845 chipset if it launches in 2018 itself, though if the phone makes an appearance in 2019, expect it to sport the next generation of Qualcomm’s flagship processor. Reports have also claimed that the Nokia 9 will be the first phone from the company to sport an in-display fingerprint reader.

