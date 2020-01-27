Nokia 9.2 with Snapdragon 865 processor could launch in first half of 2020

Unfortunately, HMD Global is behind the schedule and perhaps why it plans to launch the phone sometime in July. Unfortunately, HMD Global is behind the schedule and perhaps why it plans to launch the phone sometime in July.

HMD Global has reportedly cancelled the Nokia 9.1 Pureview in favour of the Nokia 9.2. According to a report from Nokia Power User (NPU), the Finnish company is no more going ahead with its plans to bring the Nokia 9.1 PureView with the Snapdragon 855 processor. Instead, the company is reportedly working on the Nokia 9.2 which will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 processor.

It’s being reported that the Nokia 9.2’s camera won’t use “Light Camera technology” because of the lack of post-launch support for the Nokia 9 PureView. Just to recall, Nokia 9 PureView’s five-camera setup was developed with Light and Zeiss. The report speculates that HMD Global may team up with Toshiba for “stellar photography” experience. Unlike the Nokia 9 PureView, the Nokia 9.2 will cost similar to the Nokia 8 to boost sales in key markets, where HMD Global operates.

Unfortunately, HMD Global is behind the schedule and perhaps why it plans to launch the phone sometime in July. Nokia 9 PureView made its global debut at MWC 2019, the world’s largest mobile-related trade show. The phone was supposed to change HMD Global’s fortunes in the high-end of the smartphone market. But the device’s penta-lens camera system was a letdown. Another issue with the Nokia 9 PureView was that it was powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor and not the latest Snapdragon 855 processor.

Despite the struggles to launch a flagship smartphone in the market, HMD Global says it is gearing up to launch its first 5G smartphone. Details are limited, but the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 processor. The launch will reportedly take place at MWC 2020 next month. The event will also saw the launch of a new retro Nokia phone.

