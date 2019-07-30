Nokia 9.1 PureView with improved Light camera, Snapdragon 855 to launch in Q4: Report

Nokia 9 PureView successor launch has been delayed to Q4, 2019 from Q3 as HMD Global is working to improve camera performance, according to a report by NokiaPowerUser (NPU). Nokia 9.1 PureView will also support 5G and run Android Q, the report adds.

The highlight of Nokia 9.1 PureView will be the camera prowess just like its predecessor, which has five cameras at the back. The 12MP cameras – three monochromatic and two RBG – work together to produce sharper, enhanced pictures. Nokia 9.1 PureView will also take advantage of Light camera technology.

The camera technology is said to further improve on the new phone with a special focus on video and low-light performance, as per the report. The camera speed is also said to be better, thanks to a combination of improved software algorithm and processor.

Nokia 9.1 PureView will reportedly be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 processor and the phone will run Android Q out of the box. To reiterate, the 5G-enabled phone is said to launch early fourth quarter this year, though an exact launch date is unclear at this point.

To recall, Nokia 9 Pureview was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February this year. It arrived in India in July at a price of Rs 49,999. The phone runs an older Snapdragon 845 processor. The back camera supports features like bokeh, Pro mode, slow-motion, etc. The selfie camera is 20MP.