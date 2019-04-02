Nokia 8110 gets WhatsApp app, here’s how to download

WhatsApp messaging app is now available on Nokia 8110, HMD Global said in a press statement. Nokia 8110 users can head to the Google Play Store to download WhatsApp.

Nokia 8110 ‘banana’ phone was launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in February. WhatsApp for Nokia 8110 was confirmed by HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas in a tweet in July last year. The phone arrived in India in October last year.

The entry-level 4G-enabled phone was launched at a price of Rs 5,999 in two colour options – black and yellow. It sports a curved design with slide-out keyboard cover. It can be bought from Nokia’s online store as well as Amazon and Flipkart.

Nokia 8110 has a 2.45-inch QVGA colour display and it runs KaiOS. The phone is powered by dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 processor, which can be clocked up to 1.1Ghz. It has 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

The feature phone has a 1,500mAh battery and comes with a 2MP rear camera with single LED flash.

“We’re so happy that our fans in India will get WhatsApp on Nokia 8110 first anywhere in the world. The Nokia 8110 is a phone for ‘the originals’ and I hope along with adding to the style quotient, this new addition of WhatsApp to the already existing bouquet of apps on Nokia 8110 will make it the ideal choice for our fans,” Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head – India, HMD Global, said in a statement.