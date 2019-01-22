Nokia 8 starts receiving Android 9 Pie update again: Report

The official rollout of Android 9 Pie for Nokia 8 started in December 2018 but it was stopped soon after. However, it looks like HMD Global has fixed all the issues related to the software update and is once again rolling out the Android 9.0 Pie update for Nokia 8.

First reported by Nokiamob.net, the update is marked as V5.110. It is 1572.9 MB large and it brings improved system stability and the December Security patch along with Android Pie.

Android 9 Pie update for Nokia 8 in India

After much stalling, HMD global has finally started rolling out Android 9 Pie update for Nokia 8. However, users in India might have to wait a little longer as the update has not started to roll out in the country yet.

HMD global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas tweeted that the delay in India is due to issues with VoLTE and the company is working on new software version for the same.

Hi team, we had regression on volte in India 🇮🇳 and needed to spin new SW. Also the new features many of you have been asking for will be there. Thank you for your patience 🙏 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 13, 2019

Nokia 8 was launched in September 2017. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU and has a 3090 mAh non-removable battery. The phone has a rear dual camera setup of 13MP+13MP and another 13MP front-facing camera.

Nokia 8 has a 5.3-inch screen with 2560 X 1440 resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone has 4GB RAM and internal storage of 64GB (expandable up to 256 GB).