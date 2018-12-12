Nokia 8 receives Android 9 Pie beta, company might rollout stable version by January

HMD Global has released Android 9.0 Pie beta update for its Nokia 8 smartphone. Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global announced the Android Pie beta rollout for Nokia 8 on his Twitter account.

The company was supposed to release the stable version of Android Pie for Nokia 8 in November, however, due to undisclosed delays the update will take a bit more time and might be released either in late December or early January.

The Android Pie beta update for Nokia 8 is 1.57GB in size. To get it users will first have to join Nokia Beta Labs to participate in testing the beta software, where they will have to input their smartphone’s IMEI number, network operator name and location details.

Once you have been accepted into the program you can either download the firmware files and flash them to the device manually or push the send OTA update button on the site. It is recommended that you take a backup of your device before continuing with this process as their might be data loss during this process.

Thank you for your patience. Since you had to wait a bit longer than expected for Android 9 on your Nokia 8, we decided to make an immediate Beta Labs release. Please join us in finalizing the commercial release – your feedback is extremely valuable 🍰https://t.co/siaoX5g3vj pic.twitter.com/s33qsBAgOq — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 11, 2018

According to the changelog, this update will bring new system navigation, settings menu and notifications. It will also add adaptive battery power protection and adaptive brightness level. Finally, the update is paired with Google’s latest December 2018 security patch for Android.