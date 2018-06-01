Nokia 8 receives Pro Camera mode via latest update

Nokia 8 has started receiving the Pro Camera mode via a UI update. Nokia 8 has started receiving the Pro Camera mode via a UI update.

Nokia 8 has started receiving the Pro Camera mode via a UI update. This was announced by HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas on Twitter, who said the update was being made available for Nokia 8 models worldwide. The setting has been pre-loaded with newer Nokia devices that have cameras based on Zeiss optics.

The tweet from HMD CPO Sarvikas introducing the Nokia 8’s Pro Camera mode reads “Take control of every photo. I’m glad to announce that Pro Camera mode is now available for #Nokia8!”. The text is followed by a promotional video of the feature, that will enable Nokia 8 users to click pictures with professional photography settings. Nokia 8 users will now be able to adjust white balance, focus on photos manually, adjust the ISO of the image, and set a manual shutter speed.

As per Nokiapoweruser, the Pro Camera update is available in India as the V4.88B Oreo Build, and also includes a new Android 8.1 Oreo build. Their report shows the update to have a file size of 603.2MB, which would require Wi-Fi connectivity for download.

The Nokia 8 was launched at an event in London last August. This phone features a 5.3-inch QHD IPS display, and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. This is backed by 4GB RAM, with 64GB expandable storage and 3090mAh of battery backup. Nokia 8 includes a 13MP + 13MP dual-rear camera setup with Carl Zeiss optics, as well as a 13MP front camera. Its main feature is the ‘Bothie’, that allows users to access the rear and front cameras simultaneously. It is currently priced at Rs 27,990.

