Nokia 8 (2018) powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC launched in Dubai: Price, specifications

HMD Global has launched its new mid-range flagship smartphone dubbed Nokia 8 (2018) at an event in Dubai. The company is going to hold an event in India on December 10, where it is expected to launch the new Nokia 8 (2018).

Advertising

Nokia 8 (2018) is priced at EUR 399 (approximately Rs 32,000). The device comes in Blue Silver, Steel Copper and Iron Steel colour options. The device will go on sale in Dubai starting December 15 and in the rest of UAE from December 20. The device is currently up for pre-registrations.

Nokia 8 (2018) sports a 6.18-inch full HD+ notched display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels and the company’s own PureDisplay technology, which converts SDR video to HDR in real time. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU.

It comes with 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system in its stock avatar. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh non-removable battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of camera specifications, Nokia 8 (2018) sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 paired with a secondary 13MP sensor. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor with a f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.