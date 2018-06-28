Nokia 8, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 plus and new Nokia 6 to get Face Unlock soon

Nokia confirmed that they are working on the Face Unlock feature and it will be rolled out to four of its smartphones soon. Nokia confirmed that they are working on the Face Unlock feature and it will be rolled out to four of its smartphones soon.

HMD Global has confirmed that four of its smartphones will soon get the face unlock feature. The list includes Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8, Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 6 (2018). Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 6 (2018) were introduced this year, while the Nokia 8 was the first flagship phone from the company. HMD Global confirmed that the phones will get the face unlock feature via an Over-The-Air (OTA) update in the coming months. It has not yet given a specific date or time as to when the update will be rolled out.

In the reply to a customer on Twitter, Nokia did confirm that they are working on the Face Unlock feature. It is also unclear if any of the other devices from the smartphone manufacturer will be getting this feature. Check out HMD Global’s tweet below, which confirmed the Face Unlock feature. It should be noted that at the time of the India launch of the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6, the company had spoken about the Face Unlock feature.

@deepalakshmii Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 plus and the new Nokia 6, as well as the Nokia 8 will get face unlock as an OTA update in the coming months — Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) June 23, 2018

HMD Global had recently announced that all of its smartphones including the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 2, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and the Nokia 8 will be receiving Android P as an OTA update as and when it is released. This makes HMD Global one of the first smartphone manufacturers to have promised such an ambitious update rollout.

Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and the Nokia 6 (2018) were all launched in India this year and are priced at Rs 49,999, Rs 25,999, and Rs 16,999 respectively. The Nokia 8 came to India in 2017 and is currently priced at Rs 28,999. The phones are available in online and offline markets.

