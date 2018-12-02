Nokia 8 Android 9 Pie update delayed due to unresolved software issues: HMD Global

Nokia 8 Android 9 Pie update will be delayed by a couple of days, HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas said. The update for the phone which was supposed to release by November has been delayed due to a few issues. Juho in his official Twitter handle said that they have been working on the Android Pie update for the Nokia 8 but due a to few unresolved issues the update is going to be delayed for a “couple of more days.”

“We have been burning the midnight oil to get your Nokia 8 on Android Pie. Unfortunately, we still have few issues to address and need a couple of more days to make it perfect. Thank you for your patience,” his tweet reads.

To recall, Nokia’s flagship phone, the Nokia 8 was launched last October with Android 7.1 onboard. The phone received Android Oreo update in February this year. Nokia 8 currently retails for a price of Rs 29,999 online. It comes with Carl Zeiss branded dual 13MP cameras at the back. Nokia 8 features a 5.3-inch QHD display and it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

Notably, HMD Global has recently launched its latest mid-range Nokia smartphone, Nokia 7.1 in India. The phone priced at Rs 19,999 will go on sale starting December 7 via Nokia’s official website and across retailers in the country. Nokia 7.1 features a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is the first to offer Nokia’s “PureDisplay” screen technology. The Android One powered Nokia smartphone features dual 12MP+5MP camera set up at the back. Nokia 7.1 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone has a battery backup of 3060mAh.