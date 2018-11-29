Nokia 8 may get Android 9.0 update soon, Geekbench listing reveals

Nokia 8 will be updated to Android 9.0 sooner than expected, reports GizmoChina. The Geekbench listing reveals a Nokia 8 running Android Pie, the latest version of Android. It simply suggests that HMD Global is currently testing the update internally and the official global rollout should start sometime in early December.

Advertising

Back in October, HMD Global announced that the Nokia 8, along with the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be upgraded to Android Pie until the end of November. Since the company has not confirmed anything about the official rollout of the update yet, it is safe to assume that the Pie update for the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco will begin in December.

The Android 9.0 Pie update will bring a slew of enhancements, including a revamped UI, Digital Wellbeing, Adaptive Battery and more. Other Nokia phones such as Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are expected to get the Pie update early next year.

Speaking of its specifications, Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with Adreno 540 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB internal storage. It also features IP54 water and dust resistant rating. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system in its stock avatar. All of this is backed by a 3,060mAh non-removable battery.

Coming to the camera specifications, Nokia 8 sports a dual camera set up on the back consisting of a two 13MP sensors. On the front, it features a 13MP sensor for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual-channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz).