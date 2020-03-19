Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3, and new Nokia 5310 launched: Specs, price

Nokia 8.3 is HMD Global’s first 5G smartphone Nokia 8.3 is HMD Global’s first 5G smartphone

HMD Global announced the Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 and a refreshed version of the iconic Nokia 5310 smartphones during an online event in Finland today. The Nokia 8.3 5G launched with a starting at €599 (roughly translates around Rs 48,000), Nokia 5.3 at €189 (translates to Rs 15,000), Nokia 1.3 at €95 (approx Rs 7,600) and iconic Nokia 5310 at €39 (roughly translate around Rs 3,000). The Nokia 8.3 5G will be available in summer this year, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia1.3 in April and lastly the Nokia 5310 will hit the stores this month itself.

The star of the show was the Nokia 8.3 5G. This is the first 5G smartphone from the company. For this device the brand has partnered with Qualcomm chip maker. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G modular mobile platform. The company said that with this new Nokia phone it wants to offer 5G experience at a relatably lower price as not everyone can pay $1000.

The Nokia 8.3 5G includes PureView Quad camera with Zeiss optics. The camera specifications are 64MP + 12MP + 2MP (macro) + 2MP depth. Nokia has confirmed that all the cameras are certified with Zeiss optics. The phone comes with several camera features such as action camera mode for smooth videos and also ZEISS cinematic effects. For selfies the Nokia 8.3 5G includes a 24MP camera with Zeiss optics.

The Nokia 8.3 5G sports a super vivid 6.8-inch PureDisplay with Always-on HDR, 3D Gorilla Glass. It includes a big 4300 mAh battery, USB Type C support, 3.5mm headphone jack, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable microSD support up to 400GB, and Android 10. The Nokia 8.3 is available in Polar Night colour option.

Nokia 5.3 is the successor to the Nokia 5.2

HMD Global also announced the Nokia 5.3 which succeeds the Nokia 5.2 launched last year. The smartphone also comes with a quad rear camera setup including 13MP f/1.8 + 2MP depth sensor + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro. On the front it includes 8MP f/2.0. The Nokia 5.3 includes a 6.55-inch HD+ display with aspect ratio of 20:9, Snapdragon 665 processor, up to 6GB RAM, up to 64GB storage, microSD card slot Support for up to 512 GB, 4000 mAh battery (offers up to 2 days battery life) and Android 10 support. The smartphone comes in three colours: Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal.

The company also announced Nokia 1.3 during the launch event. The Nokia 1.3 comes in three colours: Cyan, Charcoal, and Sand. It includes a 5.71-inch screen, 3000 mah battery, 1GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD card slot Support for up to 400 GB, single 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, Qualcomm QM215, 4x A53, Android 10 Go Edition, and micro USB support.

HMD Global launched refreshed version of Nokia 5310

The last device and also the most exciting device that HMD Global launched at today’s event was the refreshed version of Nokia 5310. It comes in two colours: White/Red, Black/Red. The specifications that the phone includes are: Series 30+ operating system, 8 MB RAM, MT6260A CPU, Dual SIM and Single SIM models available, VGA camera with flash, removable 1200 mAh battery, 16 MB storage with microSD card slot Support for up to 32GB.

