Nokia 8.2 may come with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera, Android Q

The pop-up cameras in smartphones have become a trend these days and almost every phone manufacturer is trying to emulate one-another by launching new smartphones with pop-up cameras. Now, HMD Global, the company which owns the Nokia brand seems to have jumped on the bandwagon.

The Nokia phone maker is reportedly working on a new smartphone called Nokia 8.2 which is likely to be the first smartphone for the company to feature a pop-up front camera with a 32MP sensor. It is also likely to be packed with Android Q out of the box, tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with MySmartPrice revealed.

The Nokia 8.2 is also expected to come with top-line specifications like 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series processor, which may be the currently-unreleased Snapdragon 735 chip.

The smartphone is likely to be launched later this year once Google rolls out Android Q officially, the report said. Apart from this, nothing else is known about the phone at the moment. We will have to wait until we hear anything more about the device in the coming days. The Nokia 8.2 will be a successor to the Nokia 8.1 which was launched last year in India.

To recall, earlier this week, there were rumours that HMD Global has developed the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 which may be launched in India and Russia in August 2019. The smartphones are expected to come with a 48MP camera. The Nokia 6.2 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor while the Nokia 7.2 may come with Snapdragon 710 chip.