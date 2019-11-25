Nokia 8.2 expected on December 5; Nokia smart TV coming to India as Flipkart exclusive

HMD Global, which makes and markets Nokia-branded smartphones, is holding an event on December 5. The Finnish company usually holds press events at either MWC or IFA, so the December event came as a real surprise. The exact time and venue are still to be made public, but reports suggest the launch event will take place in Cairo, Egypt.

Advertising

The devices set to be announced at the event can be anything. Some claim the company will announce a premium mid-range Nokia 8.2 with 5G connectivity, and there is enough evidence of its existence that makes us think the phone is real and it’s coming soon. The new Nokia 8.2 will succeed last year’s Nokia 8.1, which only became popular after a price cut. We might also see the Nokia 2.3, a budget smartphone, which will be an upgrade over the Nokia 2.2.

HMD Global didn’t reveal what it plans to launch at its December 5 event. We expect to hear more about the Nokia 8.2 and Nokia 2.3 at HMD Global’s December 5 event in Cairo, Egypt.

HMD Global December 5 event: Nokia 8.2, Nokia 2.3 expected

Strategically, Nokia 8.2 makes a lot of sense, which will be one of the two phones the company plans to launch on December 5. Of late, HMD Global has come under the pressure for not being active in the premium mid-range segment. With the Nokia 8.2, HMD Global will address those concerns to combat the growing influence of Realme and Xiaomi in this segment.

Advertising

Based on leaks, Nokia 8.2 could be the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 735 processor. The unannounced chipset is said to launch at Qualcomm’s annual event on December 3, alongside the flagship Snapdragon 865. Apart from this, the phone is said to include support for 5G connectivity in select markets such as China and Europe.

The newest addition to our family will be launched on 5 December 2019. 🙌Stay tuned to find out more! #NokiamobileLive pic.twitter.com/iYqPxyOTKP — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) November 22, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Next up is the Nokia 2.3, which will be an improved version of the Nokia 2.2. The specifications are unknown at the moment, but we do know that the phone will have a faster processor, bigger battery and improved cameras.

Nokia smart TVs coming to India soon

Yes, Nokia is making a smart TV. But before you think too much, keep in mind that Nokia-branded smart TVs will be launched by Flipkart in India. This marks Nokia’s entry into the crowded smart TV market in India, where Xiaomi is the leader. HMD Global has nothing to do with Nokia-branded smart TVs.

The Nokia TV, according to reports floating on the internet, will come in 50-inch plus sizes. It is said to be of 4K UHD resolution and will come with intelligent dimming technology. The audio technology will reportedly be powered by JBL by Harman. Expect the Nokia TV cost in the same range as Motorola-branded TVs and Xiaomi Mi TVs.