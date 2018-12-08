Nokia 8.1 vs Oppo R17 Pro vs OnePlus 6T vs Asus Zenfone 5Z: Comparison of price, specs

Nokia 8.1 has launched with Snapdragon 710 processor and dual-rear cameras. The new Nokia device made its debut at an event in Dubai earlier this week. Nokia 8.1 launch is expected on December 10 in New Delhi for the Indian market.

Advertising

We can expect the India price to be under Rs 35,000 given the global price is EUR 399 or approximately Rs 32,000 on conversion. In India, the phone will compete in the mid-range flagship segment with rivals like OnePlus 6T, Oppo R17 Pro and Asus Zenfone 5Z.

While R17 Pro has the same Snapdragon 710 processor, the other two pack flagship level Snapdragon 845 processor. So, how does Nokia 8.1 fares against Oppo R17 Pro, OnePlus 6T, and Asus Zenfone 5Z in terms of specifications? We find out:

Nokia 8.1 vs Oppo R17 Pro vs OnePlus 6T vs Asus Zenfone 5Z: Price

Nokia 8.1 Plus has not been launched in India, though it is expected to be priced less than Rs 35,000. The phone has been launched in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option only. Oppo R17 Pro’s price in India is Rs 45,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

Advertising

OnePlus 6T is available in three storage options in India. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 37,999, while 8GB+128GB ROM variant will cost Rs 41,999. The third model that comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 44,999.

Asus Zenfone 5Z with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option can be bought for a price of Rs 29,999. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 32,999, while 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 36,999 respectively.

Nokia 8.1 vs Oppo R17 Pro vs OnePlus 6T vs Asus Zenfone 5Z: Design and Display

Nokia 8.1 is made of 6000-series aluminium with diamond cut edges and dual-tone anodized metal frame. It gets a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with PureDisplay technology. The edge-to-edge display has a rectangular notch on top and the chin has the Nokia logo.

Oppo R17 Pro has a bigger 6.4-inch display with a smaller, less intrusive dewdrop notch design. The screen on R17 Pro also has an FHD+ resolution. Oppo R17 Pro has a glass back design with gradient effect that some users might unique. It has a good quality build and the display and is easy to hold.

OnePlus 6T gets a 6.2-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a rectangular notch and screen aspect ratio of 19:9. Both Oppo R17 Pro and OnePlus 6T use an in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device. In addition, there is face unlock feature as well. OnePlus 6T has a glass back design, without the gradient effect. The phone feels premium and has a classy design.

Asus Zenfone 5Z features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ IPS display, which looks crisp. Similar to OnePLus 6T, it has a glass body design, though the back cover is slippery and prone to fingerprint smudges.

Nokia 8.1 vs Oppo R17 Pro vs OnePlus 6T vs Asus Zenfone 5Z: Camera

Nokia 8.1 has dual Zeiss Optics camera setup at the back, comprising of 12MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 13MP secondary camera. Both the cameras support optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Dual-Sight mode has been updated with features like 3D personas, filters, and masks.

The camera is backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI), which according to the company allows users to take portraits with studio-style lighting and use the live Bokeh feature during or after taking a photo. The front camera is 20MP. Google Lens and Motion Photos are integrated into the camera app.

Oppo R17 Pro has three cameras at the back, a combination of a 12MP primary camera that supports dual aperture feature, 20MP secondary camera, and a third Time of Flight (TOF) sensor. The cameras perform well and produce good, detailed pictures. The photos clocked using 25MP front camera are detailed and Portrait mode works really well.

OnePlus 6T has dual-rear cameras as well. There is a 16MP primary camera with OIS, EIS and f/1.7 aperture along with a 20MP secondary camera with PDAF, f/1.7 aperture. It also supports Nightscape mode for better low-light photos. Overall, the camera does a great job and offers really vivid colours and sharp details. OnePlus 6T gets a 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Asus Zenfone 5Z has 12MP+8MP dual rear cameras that we observed in our review, are not at par with rivals. Instead, the back cameras deliver photography performance more suitable for a mid-range smartphone. The colours in the photos looked dull and they often miss out on details. The front camera is 8MP and selfie experience is decent.

Nokia 8.1 vs Oppo R17 Pro vs OnePlus 6T vs Asus Zenfone 5Z: Processor, Battery, and Memory

Nokia 8.1 is powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor. This is among the first few phones globally to have this Snapdragon 710 mobile platform, which has been fabricated on a 10nm processor. Nokia 8.1 features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card slot.

Nokia 8.1 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The company says it can offer two-day battery life, thanks to Adaptive Battery feature of Android 9.0 Pie.

Oppo R17 Pro packs the same Snapdragon 710 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone does not support expandable storage, which can be a downside. The performance on R17 Pro is top notch and we did not experience lag or stutter during our review period. The battery is 3,700mAh that lasts for a day with moderate usage. It supports the company’s Super VOOC fast charging technology, capable of charging the phone up to 50 per cent in around 12 minutes.

OnePlus 6T and Asus Zenfone 5Z both have the Snapdragon 845 processor, so performance should not be an issue on the two phones. However, the problem with Zenfone 5Z is it heats up really quickly during heavy-duty tasks. OnePlus 6t can be bought in 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. The battery is 3,700mAh with support for the company’s fast charging technology, DashCharge.

Advertising

Asus Zenfone 5Z is available in 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. The phone packs a 300mAh battery, which should last for close to 16 hours with moderate to heavy usage. There’s fast charging support as well.