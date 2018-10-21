Nokia 8.1 spotted on Geekbench, phone to run Snapdragon 710 SoC

Nokia 8.1 has been spotted online through certification website Geekbench.

Nokia 8.1 has been spotted online through certification website Geekbench. The Nokia phone listing, reported by Android Pure, also suggests that the company could launch another phone with the Snapdragon 710 chipset. HMD Global launched the Nokia X7 last week in China with the Snapdragon 710 chipset, and that phone is expected to launch globally as Nokia 7.1 Plus.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Nokia 8.1 will have the octa-core Snapdragon 710. Other specifications listed include 4GB RAM, as well as Android 9 Pie. The latter appears to suggest that this phone, like most Nokia handsets, will also come with Android One branding, which mean stock Android and assured upgrades for the next two years.

The Geekbench listing gives single-core score of 1851, as well as a multi-core score of 5807, indicating that Nokia 8.1 could be launched as a mid-range smartphone. While the current leaks do not indicate any storage options, it is likely that HMD Global could introduce a 6GB RAM variant for Nokia 8.1.

It is worth noting, though, that the other members of Nokia 8 series, Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco, were introduced as flagship devices of the company. While Nokia 8 was launched in London last year, the Nokia 8 Sirocco was debuted at MWC 2018, with design variations from the former.

The latest launch by the company which is the Nokia X7 features a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with a screen aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Based on Android Pie, the phone runs the Snapdragon 710 processor, and features a 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 support.

Nokia X7/Nokia 7.1 Plus comes in three storage options: 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory, 6GB RAM/64GB internal memory, and 6GB RAM/128GB internal memory. Expandable memory support of up to 400GB is also there on the smartphone. Nokia X7 sports 12MP+13MP dual rear cameras and a 20MP front camera.

