Nokia 8.1 Phoenix press renders leaked, global variant of Nokia X7 to launch on December 5

HMD Global is hosting an event in Dubai on December 5 and another one in India on December 6. It was expected that the company will introduce a new Nokia phone, the Nokia 8.1 at these events and the latest set of press renders has just confirmed the same.

Advertising

Nokia 8.1 is code-named Phoenix, according to a latest leak from NokiaPoweruser, and this is the global variant of the Nokia X7 that launched in China earlier this year.

HMD Global had also introduced another phone called Nokia 7.1 Plus, but that will likely remain limited to the European market. India will get the Nokia 8.1 which is the re-branded Nokia X7. The report on NokiaPowerUser has shared images and marketing material for the Nokia 8.1 and adds that “Expect More” is the punchline for this phone.

In fact, HMD Global’s India teasers have all been using the phrase ‘Expect more’ in tweets ahead of the launch. Leaks have also claimed that a Nokia 9 flagship phone could be introduced on December 5 at the Dubai event. It has been claimed that the phone will offer five cameras at the back, and we have seen several images, case photos, etc being leaked.

Advertising

Nokia Phoenix or Nokia 8.1 will have 6.18-inch display like the Nokia X7, with the full HD+ resolution, which is 2246×1080 pixels and a 19:9 ratio. The phone has a notch as well. Nokia 8.1 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor clocked at 2.2 Ghz.

It was launched in China in two RAM variants: 4GB or 6GB RAM coupled with 64GB and 128GB storage. The phone has expandable storage support.

Whether Nokia 8.1 is launched in both RAM variants in India will only be confirmed on December 6. The phone packs a 3400 mAH battery. It has a 12MP+13MP rear camera and a 20MP front camera. Nokia 8.1 will replace the Nokia 7 Plus in India and it could be priced above Rs 20,000 in the market.