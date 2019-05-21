Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco gets up to Rs 6,000 off

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco phones are available with up to Rs 6,000 discount under the “Nokia phones Fan Festival”. The offer can be availed only through Nokia’s official website and will be valid until May 24. Two different storage variants of Nokia 8.1 are listed with a discount of Rs 6,000 and Rs 4,000, while the rest of the phones get Rs 1,000 off each. Let us take a look at all the discounts Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco.

Nokia 8.1 gets up to Rs 6,000 discount

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Nokia 8.1 gets Rs 6,000 off, which can be availed by using the “FAN6000” promocode. The 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant is available with Rs 4,000 off and it can be availed by putting in the promocode: FAN4000 at the time of purchase.

Nokia 8.1 was launched in India in December last year for a starting price of Rs Rs 26,999, while the 6GB RAM option was unveiled at Rs 29,999. Nokia 8.1 is an impressive device, as we observed in our review. The performance is smooth and the camera delivers good photos. The 3500 mAh battery should keep most users happy.

In terms of specifications, it gets a 6.18-inch Full HD+ PureDisplay, runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor, and ships with Android 9 Pie. The phone sports dual 12MP+13MP cameras at the back, while the selfie camera is 20MP. It sports a glass body design with metal frames, which looks very stunning.

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco get Rs 1,000 discount each

The Rs 1,000 off each on Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco can be availed using the promocode: FANFESTIVAL. Nokia 7.1 was launched at a price of Rs 19,999 (4GB RAM+64GB storage), though it recently received a price cut of Rs 2,000 and is selling at Rs 17,999. During the offer period, the phone can be bought at Rs 16,999 with the Rs 1,000 discount.

Nokia 7.1 sports a 5.84-inches full HD+ HDR10 display and is one of the most good-looking phones in the price segment, we said in our review. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and runs Android 9.0 Pie. The internal storage is expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card slot. The rear cameras are 12MP+ 5MP with Zeiss Optics, while the battery is 3,060 mAh.

Nokia 6.1 Plus official price was also slashed recently and the phone sells at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Following the discount, it will be available for a price of Rs 15,999. There is a 4GB RAM+64GB storage option as well, which is priced at Rs 15,499 and can be bought at a price of Rs 14,499 after Rs 1,000 discount.

Nokia 6.1 Plus is a fairly good device. We liked in our review, the classic appeal its design has, the stock Android approach, and the camera. It gets a 5.8-inches FHD+ display with a rectangular notch on top. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and is backed by a 3,060 mAh battery. It features dual 16MP+ 5MP cameras at the back. It sports a 16MP front camera.

Finally, the Nokia 8 Sirocco’s official price is Rs 36,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, but it can be bought with Rs 1,000 off. Nokia’s 2018 flagship comes with an older Snapdragon 835 processor and has a 3,260mAh battery. It gets a 5.5-inch QHD pOLED display and 12MP+13MP cameras at the back. There is a 5MP selfie shooter.