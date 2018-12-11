Nokia 8.1 with Snapdragon 710, HDR 10 display launched at Rs 26,999 in India

Nokia 8.1, the global variant of the Nokia X7, has officially been launched in India by the company. The Nokia 8.1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, which offers flagship-like performance. The new Nokia 8.1 will start at Rs 26,999 in India for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option.

Advertising

Nokia 8.1: Price in India, sale date and offers

Nokia 8.1 is priced at Rs 26,999 in India. HMD Global has only introduced the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant in India, though China had the Nokia X7 in the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option as well. It is not clear when and if the company will bring the higher RAM and storage variants to the India market.

Nokia 8.1 will go on sale from December 21 and it will be available on Amazon and the Nokia India mobile website. Consumers can pre-order the smartphone starting today. Sale offers for the Nokia 8.1 include up to 1TB for Airtel pre-paid users, six-month free screen replacement with Servify, and 10 per cent cashback from HDFC Bank.

Nokia 8.1: Specifications, features

Nokia 8.1 sports a 6.18-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. The new Nokia phone has an HDR 10 compatible screen as well. The Nokia 8.1 also sports a notch on top and the screen aspect ratio for the phone is 18.7:9.

Advertising

As pointed out before the Nokia 8.1 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor powering it coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The expandable storage support is 400GB via the microSD slot. Nokia 8.1 has a 3500Ah battery with 18W fast charging support.

The new Nokia phone is already on the latest version of Android which is version 9.0 Pie. It comes with features like Digital Wellbeing, Gestures for navigation, Adaptive battery and brightness, which are powered by artificial intelligence.

Nokia 8.1 has a rear fingerprint scanner as well. The phone has a dual-rear camera with the Zeiss branding. HMD Global has included a 12MP rear camera and 13MP depth-sensing camera, which are supported by dual-tone LED flash. The front camera is 20MP with a pixel size of 0.9 microns, and 4-in-1 pixel technology for improved low-light photography. These cameras also support the ‘Bothie’ feature, that allows simultaneous photo/video shooting from both cameras.