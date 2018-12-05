Nokia 8.1 expected to launch in Dubai today: How to watch livestream

HMD Global is hosting a global launch event in Dubai today where it is expected to launch the Nokia 8.1. The event will start at 8:30pm IST and will be livestreamed on the company’s official website and YouTube channel. While the global debut of Nokia 8.1 is bound to happen today the Finnish company could also announce Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus for European markets. The latter two phones are already available in India.

Advertising

In case you are not aware, Nokia 8.1 will be a rebranded version of Nokia X7, which made its debut in China in October. Speaking of its specifications, it sports a 5.18-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU. It comes in two RAM/internal storage variants – 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage.

The Android One branded smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, but it should soon get the latest Android 9.0 Pie. The handset is backed by a 3,400mAh battery and features a dual camera set up on the back consisting a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor for taking selfies.

Interestingly, HMD Global is hosting a launch event in New Delhi on December 10. Word on the street is that the company might launch the Nokia 8.1 in the country. The handset is expected to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 30,000. HMD Global recently launched Nokia 7.1 in India. It costs Rs 19,999, and will go on sale on December 7.