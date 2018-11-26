Nokia 8.1 India launch soon? New teaser shared by HMD Global

Nokia 8.1 could launch in India soon, as the HMD Global-owned brand shared a teaser video on Twitter. The clip hints at the launch of a phone in India, which will be the global version of Nokia X7, that was earlier launched in China. The visuals suggest that the phone could be Nokia 8.1, though that remains speculative.

The post in question, tweeted by Nokia Mobile India, features a 10-second video that shows a notched display imposed over a bed of roses. It also features the text “The picture’s about to get rosy very soon with an epic viewing experience. Get ready to #ExpectMore.”

The Nokia 8.1 has been spotted recently through multiple leaks. Most recently, a report from 91Mobiles quoted Indian retailers saying that the phone could launch on November 28, and be priced at Rs 23,999. The phone, which was launched as Nokia X7 in China last month, has also been spotted in benchmark platforms, including Geekbench.

While it was expected to have been renamed Nokia 7.1 Plus, in line with previous models, HMD’s Juho Sarvikas suggested the phone’s new name as Nokia 8.1.

Featuring a 6.18-inch FHD+ display backed by PureDisplay technology, Nokia 8.1 will have a screen aspect ratio of 18.7:9. The phone will run an octa-core Snapdragon processor, paired with 4GB RAM, and support Google ARCore, the augmented reality (AR) platform of Android. Nokia 8.1 is also known to sport 13MP+12MP dual rear cameras, as well as a 24MP front camera.