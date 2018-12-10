Nokia 8.1 India launch Highlights: Price is Rs 26,999, sale from December 21https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/nokia-8-1-india-launch-live-updates-price-in-india-specs-and-features-sale-5486921/
Nokia 8.1 India launch Highlights: Price is Rs 26,999, sale from December 21
Nokia 8.1 Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Highlights: Here are the details on price in India, features, and specifications.
Nokia 8.1 Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Highlights: Nokia 8.1 has been launched in India, HMD Global’s latest smartphone. The handset is priced at Rs 26,999, and will go on sale starting December 21. Nokia 8.1 will be available in the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Nokia 8.1 was launched as the Nokia X7 in China in October.
Nokia 8.1 is essentially a premium mid-end smartphone. It comes with a 6.18-inch FHD+notched display, a Snapdragon 710 processor, Zeiss-branded dual rear-facing cameras, and a 3500mAH display with the 18W fast charging support. And, of course, this is the Android One-branded smartphone. This means it will definitely get at least two major Android updates. Nokia 8.1 will be pitted against the likes of Asus ZenFone 5Z, Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Poco F1 and Oppo F9 Pro, etc.
Nokia 8.1 launch in India: Price, sale, launch offers, etc
Nokia 8.1 has been launched in India at Rs 26,999 and will go on sale starting December 21. Consumers can pre-order the smartphone from today on all channels. The smartphone can be purchased from Amazon as well as Nokia.com, Sale offers for the Nokia 8.1 include up to 1TB for Airtel pre-paid users, six-month free screen replacement with Servify, and 10 per cent cashback from HDFC Bank.
Nokia 8.1 launch in India: 6.18-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 710 processor
As you might expect, Nokia 8.1 is a premium mid-end smartphone. The phone sports a 6.18-inch FHD+, HDR 10 notched display. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor. The Nokia 8.1 also packs a 3500mAh battery, which should last 2 days on a single charge.
Nokia 8.1 launch in India: Nokia 8.1 boasts a dual camera setup with Zeiss optics
Nokia 8.1 sports a dual rear camera setup with Zeiss optics, with the main 12MP camera and a secondary 13MP snapper. The 12MP camera has a 1.4 micron size, dual pixel focus, and Fast focus. Plus, the camera also supports AI driven portrait mode. And that's not all. There's also AI scene detection mode, which can recognise 18 kinds of scenes. Interestingly, the rear camera also has 4K video recording with OIS and EIS. Meanwhile, the front camera is a 20MP unit.
Nokia 8.1 launch in India: The Nokia 7 Plus successor
In true sense, Nokia 8.1 is a successor to the Nokia 7 Plus, which was launched in India last year. The Nokia 8.1 comes with the PureView Display, HDR 10 support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.
Nokia 8.1 launch in India: Camera is essential to Nokia users
Ajey Mehta says two out of three customers place to purchase a mid or high-end phone, based on a study. According to Mehta, the camera is essential to Nokia users.
Nokia 8.1 launch in India: HMD Global now ranks among top three players in the feature phone segment in India
"It's been two years since we came into existence. We have come a long way from 2016," said Ajey Mehta, Vice President and country head, HMD Global India. "We are among the top 3 in India in the feature phone segment". This year alone, HMD Global has launched more than 12 smartphones in India.
Nokia 8.1 launch in India: Nokia among top 5 mobile brands in India
Nokia is among the top five mobile phone phones brands in India. This includes smartphones and feature phone. Ajay adds that Nokia is a brand that stands for trust. This has been built with help of our partners.
Nokia 8.1 launch in India: Expect it to cost around Rs 25,000
Nokia 8.1 is expected to cost Rs 25,000 when it goes on sale in India. This is a premium mid-end smartphone, so expect the phone to cost on a premium side.
Featuring a 6.18-inch FullHD+ display with HDR 10 compatibility, Nokia 8.1 comes with a screen aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Running the Snapdragon 710 processor, the phone is based on Android 9 Pie, and is backed by a 3500Ah battery with the 18W fast charging support.
Nokia 8.1 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and expandable memory of up to 400GB. Biometric security options on the phone include Face Unlock at the front, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Nokia 8.1 features a dual rear camera configuration with Zeiss branding, which is vertically stacked. The setup consists of a 12MP camera with a pixel size of 1.4 microns, and a 13MP depth-sensing camera, supported by dual-tone LED flash.
At the front, Nokia 8.1 has a 20MP front camera with a pixel size of 0.9 microns, and 4-in-1 pixel technology for improved low-light photography. These cameras also support the 'Bothie' feature, that allows simultaneous photo/video shooting from both cameras.
