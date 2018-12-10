Nokia 8.1 India launch Highlights: Price is Rs 26,999, sale from December 21

Nokia 8.1 Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Highlights: Nokia 8.1 has been launched in India, HMD Global’s latest smartphone. The handset is priced at Rs 26,999, and will go on sale starting December 21. Nokia 8.1 will be available in the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Nokia 8.1 was launched as the Nokia X7 in China in October.

Nokia 8.1 is essentially a premium mid-end smartphone. It comes with a 6.18-inch FHD+notched display, a Snapdragon 710 processor, Zeiss-branded dual rear-facing cameras, and a 3500mAH display with the 18W fast charging support. And, of course, this is the Android One-branded smartphone. This means it will definitely get at least two major Android updates. Nokia 8.1 will be pitted against the likes of Asus ZenFone 5Z, Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Poco F1 and Oppo F9 Pro, etc.