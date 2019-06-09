Nokia 8.1 gets price cut in India, now starts at Rs 19,999

Nokia 8.1 is getting a price cut in India, making it much more affordable for someone who’ve been eyeing it for a long time. Both the 4GB and 6GB variants of the Android One-branded phone can be purchased at a discounted price from the official Nokia Indian website.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Nokia 8.1 is priced at Rs 19,999 (down from Rs 28,831), while the 6GB RAM variant will set you back by Rs 22,999 (down from Rs 31,999). Alternatively, you can buy the Nokia 8.1 from Amazon.in.

Nokia 8.1 is an Android One smartphone and is pitched as the mid-premium smartphone. The phone has a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with HDR10 support and a notch at the top. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with either 4 or 6GB RAM, 64/128GB of internal storage and microSD support. A 3,500mAh battery powers the Nokia 8.1. The handset also supports fast charging via USB Type-C with up to 18W.

On the camera front, Nokia 8.1 gets dual rear-facing Zeiss cameras, consisting of a 12MP primary snapper and 13MP secondary depth camera. On the front, you will notice a 20MP camera for taking selfies and video recording.

Like all Nokia-branded smartphones, Nokia 8.1 is an Android One-branded device. It simply means that the software experience is close to what you get on the Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3a. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie.