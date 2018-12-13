Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM variant will launch in India in January 2019: Report

Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM variant will be launched in India in January 2019, according to a report from Gadgets360. This will come after the phone’s 4GB RAM variant debuted in India earlier this week. Nokia 8.1 is a rebranded version of Nokia X7, that was launched in China with two 6GB RAM variants.

The Gadgets360 report quotes a source from HMD Global claiming that Nokia 8.1, having 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, will be launched at the start of next year. In China, Nokia X7 had been launched with 6GB RAM/64GB and 6GB RAM/128GB storage configurations.

These models had been priced at 1999 yuan (Rs 20,825 approx.) and 2499 yuan (Rs 26,050 approx.) respectively. The latter’s China price indicates that the phone could have a price tag of around Rs 30,000.

At the recent India launch event, HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 8.1 with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is priced at Rs 26,999. The phone is currently available for pre-orders, and the phone’s sale will begin from December 21.

Online, Nokia 8.1 is available as an Amazon.in exclusive, which has a dedicated ‘Notify Me’ page for the phone, while offline retailers include Reliance Digital and Sangeetha Mobiles.

Featuring a 6.18-inch FHD+ display that is HDR10-compliant, Nokia 8.1 has a screen aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Based on Android 9 Pie, the phone runs the Snapdragon 701 processor and is backed by a 3500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

This Android One device comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage and expandable memory of up to 400GB. Nokia 8.1 comes with a vertically stacked dual rear camera configuration consisting of 12MP+13MP cameras. At the front, the phone has a 20MP camera with 4-in-1 Pixel technology. They support the ‘Bothie’ feature, that allows photo/video recording from both cameras simultaneously.