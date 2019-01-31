Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage goes on sale in India on Feb 6

Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant has been launched in India. The new variant has been priced at Rs 29,999 and will go on sale in India from February 6 onwards through Nokia.com/phones, Amazon.in and leading retail stores across the country. Nokia 8.1 was originally launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is available for Rs 26,999.

At the time of launch, HMD Global had announced that it would launch a more premium variant of Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant in India. Consumers can pre-book the Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM/128GB storage model on Nokia.com/in and Notify-me on Amazon.in starting February 1. The Nokia 8.1 higher memory variant of 6GB/128 GB is available in two colour combinations in India – Blue/Silver and Iron/Steel.

As for launch offers, consumers who purchase the Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM variant using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards on EMI transactions done through Pinelabs terminals in offline stores will receive a 10 per cashback from 6th to February, and a 5 per cent cashback from 18th to 28th February. This offer is also available at retail outlets. Plus, · consumers purchasing Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM variant on Nokia.com/phones will get a gift card worth Rs 3,000.

Amazon India is also offering an additional Rs 2500 exchange offers, if you purchase the phone between Feb 6 and 17. Moreover, Airtel prepaid customers can get 1TB of 4G data on eligible plans starting Rs. 199 and Airtel post-paid customers can enjoy additional data of 120GB along with three months of Netflix subscription and one year of Amazon Prime subscription on plans starting Rs. 499.

Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM variant: Specifications, features

Nokia 8.1 sports a 6.18-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, HDR10 support and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB, microSD support, a 3500Ah battery with 18W fast charging support, 12MP+13MP dual rear cameras, 20MP front camera, and Android 9.0 Pie.

HMD Global will soon launch the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 smartphones at MWC 2019 on February 24 in Barcelona, Spain.