Nokia 7.1 Plus/X7 leaked images, reveal details about back and colour options

Nokia X7 might be rebranded as Nokia 7.1 Plus when launched globally. (Image: Baidu)

HMD Global is working on a new smartphone, dubbed Nokia X7 or Nokia 7.1 Plus for the global markets. The upcoming device is said to be heavily inspired from the earlier launched Nokia X6, and X5, which were recently launched in India under the names Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus respectively.

The company is said to launch the new smartphone on October 4 at an event in China. New images have surfaced online on Baidu showing the back and two colour options of the device. Nokia X7 might be rebranded as Nokia 7.1 Plus when it is launched globally.

The leaked images show that the new device will come in silver and copper colour options, and will sport a glass back. The device will come with a protruding dual camera setup on the back paired with an LED flash. The back will sport a circular fingerprint sensor just below the camera module similar to the Nokia X6 and X5.

The Chinese variant will run on a custom-built ROM for the Android operating system, whereas the global variant is expected to run the stock build of Android under Google’s Android One program.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018): From Nokia 7 Plus to Xiaomi Poco F1, here are smartphones that can give it a run for the money

According to an earlier report, Nokia X7 is the device codenamed as ‘Phoenix’ and is expected to launch in Q3 2018. It further states that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor based on the 10nm process consisting of two Kryo 360 Cortex-A75 cores along with six Kryo 360 Cortex-A55 cores. Plus, it will also come with Zeiss branded optics and will have 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of internal storage.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd