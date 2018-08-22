Nokia 7 Plus to get Android Pie update in September, confirms company

Nokia 7 Plus to get Android Pie update in September Nokia 7 Plus to get Android Pie update in September

Nokia 7 Plus will get Android 9.0 Pie update in September, HMD Global confirmed the information at the Nokia 6.1 Plus global launch event on August 21. The mid-range Android One powered Nokia handset received Android P Developer Preview 5 (Beta 4) earlier this week. The company said that Nokia 7 Plus will be among the first to get Google’s latest software version. Notably, HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas told that the handset will be first Snapdragon 660 device to get Android 9.0 Pie.

Nokia 7 Plus is among seven devices that are included in the Android Beta Program. Alongside the Android P update announcement for Nokia 7 Plus, HMD Global also released a new update for the Nokia Camera app bringing a host of improvements. The update brings a new carousel design, Google Lens and Google Motion integration. For those not aware, Google Lens is a visual search engine that basically lets you point the smartphone’s camera at an object and utilises computer vision and machine learning to identify that object in real-time. The Lens can identify text and help users to save information from business cards, save a URL from a poster, call phone numbers and even navigate addresses. Meanwhile, Google Motion allows to capture short videos and create GIFs. The updated Nokia Camera app is available for download on Google Play Store. Nokia 7 Plus was unveiled in February with stock Android Oreo OS. The handset in May this year received 4G LTE support for the second Nano SIM card.

HMD Global just a day ago launched its latest mid-range Nokia smartphones, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. Both the handsets flaunt glass design, notch-style display and dual camera sensors. Nokia 6.1 Plus comes for a price of Rs 15,999 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Nokia store.

