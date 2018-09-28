Nokia 7 plus to get Android 9 Pie update from today, confirms company

HMD Global has confirmed that the Nokia 7 plus will start getting Android 9.0 Pie and it will be the first smartphone globally to roll out the Pie update on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. Nokia 7 plus users should see the Android 9 update rolling out to their phones from today.

In an official announcement, HMD Global said that the Android 9 Pie upgrade comes with no bloatware, skins or user interface changes and will ensure greater emphasis on AI, machine learning and Digital WellBeing.

With Android 9, Google has introduced features like Adaptive Battery, Brightness, which are driven by artificial intelligence. Like other Nokia-brand phones, Nokia 7 plus is an Android One device, which means no bloatware, stock Android user interface (UI) and assured updates for the next two years.

Nokia 7 plus was also among the first set of phones to be part of the Android 9 beta program, which explains why the update has been made available so quickly.

“We constantly strive to deliver on our promise of offering pure, secure, up-to-date Android on Nokia smartphones. Today, we are extremely delighted to start the roll out of Android 9 Pie on Nokia 7 plus – making us among the first to offer the latest innovations from Google, including Android One exclusive features such as App Notifications, to the value flagship tier,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a press statement.

Nokia 7 plus’ Android 9 Pie update will bring features like App Actions, which has been limited to Android One devices and Google Pixel phones. With App Actions, the system learns more about a user’s daily usage and assists them with everyday tasks. Nokia 7 plus will predict and recommend the next action; say when a user plugs in headphones, the system will prompt and ask if they want to open their regular music streaming app.

Other features like Adaptive Battery will also be part of the Android 9 Pie update on Nokia 7 plus. The feature relies on the use of deep machine learning to understand patterns in phone usage and prioritises battery power for apps that are used more often.

As for the Digital WellBeing feature, Nokia will add this to the smartphone in fall 2018. The feature is yet to arrive on Google’s Pixel phones as well. It is similar to Apple’s Screentime and lets users see the amount of time spent on their device, on a particular app, as well set usage limits for a particular app.

The phone will also come with the Adaptive brightness feature, which relies on artificial intelligence as well to automatically adapt the phone’s brightness by learning from a user’s interactions with different settings.

The update also brings the new user interface with gestures and a single home button as seen on the Pixel phones, though users will have to manually switch to this mode.

