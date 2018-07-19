Nokia 7 Plus starts getting Android P Developer Beta 4

The Android P Developer Preview 4 includes various bug fixes, system and UI optimisations. The Android P Developer Preview 4 includes various bug fixes, system and UI optimisations.

Google earlier this month released Android P Developer Beta 4 for its Pixel devices. Thanks to Google’s Project Treble, this update has now started to roll out to the Nokia 7 Plus and will soon be available on other devices including the OnePlus 6, Sony Xperia XZ2, Vivo X21, and more.

Nokia 7 Plus users can download and run the ROM via an OTA update or by downloading the factory image from the company’s website and flashing it manually.

Project Treble is an initiative started by Google under which smartphone manufacturers are able to roll out updates quickly. This has been made possible by separating hardware from the operating system framework. This enables vendors like Nokia, Samsung, LG, and others to not worry about hardware and software implementation every time they start working on delivering a software update.

The Android P Developer Preview 4 with the latest July security patch is 1.4GB in size. To get it users will first have to get themselves registered on Nokia’s Developer page, where they will have to input their smartphone’s IMEI number, network operator name and location details.

Once you have been accepted into the program you can either download the firmware files and flash it manually or push the send OTA update button on the developer’s site.

The Android P Developer Preview 4 includes various bug fixes, system and UI optimisations. Google has stated that this build is very close to the final build of the operating system which will be launching in a few months. Many reports have suggested that this is the final release candidate for the operating system that the company is going to release.

Coming to the specifications, Nokia 7 Plus sports a 6-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with the Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 3,800mAh non-removable battery.

Nokia 7 Plus sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP wide angle primary sensor and a 13MP secondary telephoto sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP camera with an aperture of f/2.0 for taking selfies. In terms of connectivity options, it includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

