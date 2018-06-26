Nokia 7 Plus starts getting Android P Beta 2 update: Here’s how to install

Nokia 7 Plus has started getting the Android P Beta 2 update. Nokia 7 Plus has started getting the Android P Beta 2 update.

Nokia 7 Plus has started getting the Android P Beta 2 update. The software build can be flashed manually onto the device. The update is intended for developers so that they can optimise their apps for the Android P ahead of its release later this year. Android P Beta 2 update for the Nokia 7 Plus also bring support for Google’s ARCore platform.

With the Android P Beta 2, Noia 7 Plus users would be able to access the final APIs (API level 28), as well as the official SDK. Modifications include a new time and date display design from the notifications panel, a new weather notification on the Always-On Display, and a new Colors menu that lets you view an image in different colour modes. Alongside this, developers will also receive a revamped emoji design as well as the addition of new emojis, a ‘quick reply’ option for bundled notifications, and the renaming of the ‘Downloads’ app as the ‘Files’ app.

Also read: Nokia 7 Plus: Tips for clicking better photos using various camera modes

While the OTA upgrade for Android P has not been introduced, Nokia 7 Plus users can sign up to the Android beta programme, to receive such updates. Those who register for the Android P Beta 2 upgrade must ensure that they need to wipe their data before installing the update, and register alongside with Nokia’s Developer Program. Meanwhile, ARCore will now let developers owning the Nokia 7 Plus create augmented reality-based apps for Android. ARCore was introduced last August, and Nokia 7 Plus joins the Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 8 Sirocco as a supported device.

Android P Beta updates have been rolled out to an increasing number of handsets, as Google plans to stabilize the updates much faster than for Android Oreo. Android P Beta 2 (also known as Developer Preview 3) was rolled out to Google Pixel and Pixel 2 devices earlier this month.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd