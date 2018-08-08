Nokia 7 Plus receives Android 9.0 Pie OTA: Report

Nokia 7 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processors paired with the Adreno 512 GPU. Nokia 7 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processors paired with the Adreno 512 GPU.

Google has launched the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system, which has already started rolling out to smartphones including the Pixel devices and Essential PH-1. According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, Nokia 7 Plus has also started receiving the update via OTA.

According to the report, Android 9.0 Pie update is 1173MB in size and brings various new features like adaptive battery and brightness, gesture based navigation, recommended apps and actions, and much more. Additionally, the update screen states “Android 9 – Pie powered by AI to make your smartphone smarter, simpler, and tailored to you.”

The Nokia 7 Plus sports a 6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processors paired with the Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system in its stock avatar and is backed by a 3,800mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: HMD Global sends out invites for August 21 event in India; Nokia 6.1 Plus launch likely

As for the cameras, the Nokia 7 Plus sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a primary 12MP wide-angle camera sensor along with a secondary 13MP sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C (2.0), and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Also Read: Nokia 5.1 Plus found with Bluetooth certification, launch expected soon

In other news, five variants of the Nokia 5.1 Plus were recently spotted with Bluetooth certification. All the variants have received a Bluetooth 4.2 certification. The device might launch in India alongside the Nokia 6.1 Plus on August 21.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd