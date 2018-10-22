Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus get Digital Wellbeing feature on Android 9 Pie beta

HMD Global has started rolling out the Digital Wellbeing feature of Android 9.0 Pie to its Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphones. However, this is limited to those phones running on Android Pie Beta version. The Digital Wellbeing app is now listed on the Play Store as well. HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas confirmed the same via a Twitter announcement.

Digital Wellbeing feature on Android 9 has so far only rolled out to a few phones like the Pixel 3, Pixel 2 and a select other devices. The app’s description on the Play Store notes, “it is now available in Beta Preview for Pixel and Android One devices running Android 9.0.” Pixel 3 phones have the full fledged Digital Wellbeing feature inside the settings.

Coming to the Nokia phones, Sarvikas wrote on “Digital Wellbeing is now available in Beta Preview for #AndroidOne devices on #Android 9.0! Get it now on your #Nokia7Plus or #Nokia6Plus and chill out a bit more this weekend!”

The app is similar to Apple’s Screentime in iOS 12, which has incidentally rolled out to all iPhones from 5s and above. The idea is to give users more control over how much time they spend on apps. Screentime lets users set daily limits for social networking, email apps, entertainment apps, etc.

Digital Wellbeing also offers something similar. Users can view how frequently they use different apps, the number of notifications they receive, and how often they check their phone. Users can set daily app timers in Digital Wellbeing and limit an app’s usage.

For instance, one can restrict their YouTube consumption to one hour per day in the Digital wellbeing. If a user exceeds the time limit for the day, they are locked out of the app, and cannot access it for the rest of the day. However, they have the option of going to settings and changing the time limit.

Another feature is Wind Down, which reminds users to switch off the phone at night, setting a schedule to fade their screen to Grayscale. The Do Not Disturb feature is also turned on in this mode, and it will silence all notifications for the night.

The Digital Wellbeing option appears in the phone’s settings. Users will have to be on the Android Pie beta preview in order to test this out in Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

