Nokia 7 Plus gets Android 9 Pie beta 4 update, confirms company

Nokia 7 Plus is getting the final Android Pie 9 beta build, confirmed the company. Nokia 7 Plus is getting the final Android Pie 9 beta build, confirmed the company.

Nokia 7 Plus is an Android One phone which was part of the Android P or Android 9 beta-testing. Yesterday it was reported that the Nokia 7 Plus was already getting the Android Pie or 9 official update, which was surprising considering Google itself had confirmed that most of these phones would get the final build later in the year. Now, a tweet from NokiaMobile has confirmed that only the final beta of Android Pie is rolling out for the Nokia 7 Plus.

In a earlier report NokiaPowerUser had said that a user in India had shared screenshots of the Nokia 7 Plus getting the final build of the Android Pie update. However, it turns out these were fake, as HMD Global is still rolling out the final beta build of Android Pie. This is not a stable build, which will roll out towards the end of the year.

In its tweet, NokiaMobile said, “Introducing Nokia phones #Android #Pie DP4 (Beta 4). Available now for #Nokia7Plus. Find out more here” with a link to the update. Those who have registered for the Nokia 7 Plus Android P beta should find this final update on their smartphones.

Check out the tweet below

Nokia 7 Plus is the mid-range flagship phone from the company. Nokia 7 Plus with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage costs Rs 25,999 in India, and is an Android One phone from the company. This means it will get Android updates for the next two years. It also has stock Android UI, though the camera app is from HMD Global.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, 12MP + 13MP dual rear camera with 2x optical zoom, dual pixel PDAF, Zeiss optics and dual-LED dual-tone flash. The battery is 3800 mAh, and the phone sports a 6-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Meanwhile keep in mind that HMD Global is hosting an event in Delhi on August 21, where it will reveal the Nokia 6.1 Plus for the Indian market.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd