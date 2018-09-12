Nokia 7 Plus gets Android Pie Developer Preview Beta 4.1 update

Nokia 7 Plus has started to receive the Android P Developer Preview Beta 4.1 update. Nokia 7 Plus has started to receive the Android P Developer Preview Beta 4.1 update.

Nokia 7 Plus has started to receive the Android P Developer Preview Beta 4.1 update. This upgrade comes soon after the company tested out the Android P Develpoer Preview 5 (Beta 4). This over the air (OTA) upgrade ships alongside the September Android security patch, and appears days before the full version of Android Pie is officially launched.

As part of the Android P Beta programme, Nokia 7 Plus has received core Android Pie functions. This includes a new system navigation, an improved settings menu and notifications, as well as Google’s Adaptive Battery Power, that prioritiese on battery usage for common apps and services.

The latest Android P Developer Beta is an indication that Nokia could create a stable ROM for quick Android Pie rollout.

For those who are part of the beta program, they can get the Android P Developer build by downloading the OTA, or by side-loading the zip folder, after flashing the developer ROM. Those who choose the latter option, though, must note that they must backup their data before proceeding to update.

After downloading the folder, the ROM can be installed by setting the phone to factory reset, and then rebooting the phone. If one is looking to get the update OTA, they can follow the regular set of steps: Settings > System > System update > Check for Update.

Also read: Nokia 8 will soon get Android 9 Pie update: Juho Sarvikas

This testing follows the update given by Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global on Android Pie via Twitter. While he confirmed that Nokia 8 will get the version of Pie soon, he also mentioned that both Nokia phones are being tested for new camera updates, besides already having ARCore support.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd