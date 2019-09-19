Nokia 7.2 with three cameras, HDR10 display launched in India

HMD Global has launched its latest Nokia 7.2 smartphone in India. The device was earlier showcased at IFA 2019. It is priced at Rs 18,599 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, whereas, the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,599. The device will be made available starting September 23 on Flipkart, Nokia online store and offline stores in Charcoal and Cyan Green colour options.

Launch offers include 10 per cent cashback for customers purchasing the device using HDFC Bank cards via the offline market. The cashback offer will be valid until October 31 for transactions made on Pinelabs POS terminals. Customers can also opt to get the special zero triple offer, under which they need to pay zero down payment, zero processing fee and no interest on purchases made via Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank CD loans and HDBFS until October 31.

Reliance Jio subscribers will get benefits worth Rs 7,200, which include Rs 2,200 worth of cashback in terms of recharges and Rs 3,000 worth of vouchers from Cleartrip and Rs 2,000 worth of vouchers from Zoomcar.

Customers purchasing the device from Flipkart will get a five per cent cashback on purchasing via HDFC Bank debit cards until September 28. During Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale customers will receive an instant discount of 10 per cent on purchasing the device via ICICI Bank credit cards and Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

Lastly, while purchasing the device via the company’s own online store, they will get a gift card worth Rs 2,000 until October 31.

Nokia 7.2 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with HDR10 support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system and is upgradable to Android 10. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

It sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 5P depth sensor. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor for taking selfies.