Nokia 7.1 to sport 4GB RAM, will come in Blue and Steel colour options, claims leak

The Nokia 7.1 is expected to come with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. (Representational Image: Nokia 7 Plus)

HMD Global might soon be getting ready to launch two new smartphones under its Nokia 7 smartphone lineup. Recently we saw two different front panel images, one with a notch and the other without one, both of them claiming to be the upcoming Nokia 7.1 Plus.

However a recent tweet by tipster Rolan Quandt, it looks like the notch-less variant might be the Nokia 7.1, the successor to the Nokia 7 Plus, which was launched earlier this. The notched variant might be the Nokia 7.1 Plus, though in China market it will likely continue with the Nokia X7 label.

According to the tweet, the company will be launching a new smartphone dubbed Nokia 7.1 in Blue and Steel colour options. It will come with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. The Nokia 7.1 according to Roland Quandt, will be priced at Euro 399 (approximately Rs 33,600). The company is expected to launch the device on October 4.

Nokia 7.1 (4/64GB) Blue or Steel, 399 Euro. No Plus in that name. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 28, 2018

Nokia 7.1 is expected to come with an 18:9 aspect ratio display, with bezels on both the top and bottom parts of the display. It will sport a glass back along with an aluminium chassis. According to previous leaks and reports, the Nokia 7.1 will will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor based on the 10nm process consisting of two Kryo 360 Cortex-A75 cores along with six Kryo 360 Cortex-A55 cores. Additionally, it will come with a vertically aligned dual camera setup with Zeiss branded optics.

Meanwhile the company just rolled out Android 9 Pie update to the Nokia 7 plus. The smartphone was part of the Android P beta-testing when it was first announced in May this year at Google’s I/O conference. Nokia 7 plus has a full HD+ display, dual-rear cameras and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. In India, the phone costs Rs 25,999.

