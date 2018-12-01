Nokia 7.1 launched in India at Rs 19,999, sale starts on Dec 7

Nokia 7.1 Android One with PureDisplay screen technology and Zeiss Optics has been launched in India. The mid-range phone made its global debut in London last month. In India, Nokia 7.1 will cost Rs 19,999 and will be available starting December 7.

It can be bought with several launch offers from Airtel as well as HDFC Bank. The phone takes cues from Nokia 6.1 Plus in terms of design and has an all-glass body design. The Android One branding ensures three years of monthly security patches.

Nokia 7.1 price in India, launch offers, and sale date

Nokia 7.1 price in India is Rs 19,999 and it will be available in two colour options – Gloss Midnight Blue and Gloss Steel. The sale for Nokia 7.1 begins December 7 and it can be bought from across leading mobile stores across India and as well as Nokia mobile store online.

As part of launch offers, Airtel is offering its prepaid customers 1TB 4G data on eligible plans starting Rs 199. Airtel postpaid customers can avail additional 120GB data along with three months of Netflix subscription and one year of Amazon Prime subscription on plans starting Rs 499.

People who purchase Nokia 7.1 using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards on EMI transactions done through Pinelabs terminals in offline stores can avail 10 per cent cashback.

Nokia 7.1 specifications and features

The Nokia 7.1 sports a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with PureDisplay screen technology for HDR10 quality experience. It has a notch on top of display and a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone has already received Android 9 Pie update and users in India can upgrade to this latest Android OS version via an over the air update.

Nokia 7.1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636. The internal storage is expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 3,060mAh battery and supports fast charging for up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes. Nokia 7.1 users a USB type-C port for charging.

Nokia 7.1 features dual rear camera, a combination 12MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP black and white secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The camera system has features like bokeh effect and Pro mode. The front camera is 8MP. The phone also supports HMD Global’s “bothie” mode to take a photo using both the front and back camera.