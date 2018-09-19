Nokia 7.1 Plus tipped to come without a notch display, to run Snapdragon 710 SoC

According to the recent leak, Nokia 7.1 Plus is tipped to feature a big 6.9-inch screen featuring 2,160 x 1,080 pixel resolution. (Picture: Nokia 6.1 Plus) According to the recent leak, Nokia 7.1 Plus is tipped to feature a big 6.9-inch screen featuring 2,160 x 1,080 pixel resolution. (Picture: Nokia 6.1 Plus)

HMD’s rumoured smartphone, Nokia 7.1 Plus aka Nokia X7 has been leaked once again. According to the recent leak, Nokia 7.1 Plus is tipped to feature a big 6.9-inch screen featuring 2,160 x 1,080 pixel resolution. The device is also said to run on a Snapdragon 710 SoC and provide users with a single selfie camera setup.

As far as the design is concerned, it might flaunt narrow bezels. Nokia 7.1 Plus is also tipped to come without a notch above the display. The smartphone is also said to support fast charging, courtesy of the 18W charger.

A couple of weeks ago, the company posted two teaser images of a mysterious Nokia device on its Taiwanese Facebook page, suggesting that the launch could be imminent. In one of the teasers, the device apparently featured a tall display.

The image was portrayed in such a way that one couldn’t possibly figure out whether the handset carries a notch. But previous reports pointed out that Nokia 7.1 Plus is likely to sport a notched display. The second teaser mentioned that the display will have an aspect ratio of 19:9, hinting at the inclusion of a notch above the display.

According to a previous report, Nokia 7.1 Plus is internally called ‘Phoenix,’ which is expected to launch sometime in Q3 2018. The report further said that the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor based on the 10nm process consisting of two Kryo 360 Cortex-A75 cores along with six Kryo 360 Cortex-A55 cores. What’s more, the handset is further tipped feature Zeiss optics, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

