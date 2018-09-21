Nokia 7.1 Plus leaked image reveals notched display, launch expected on Oct 4

Nokia 7.1 Plus will sport design similar to that of Nokia X5 and Nokia X6, with bezel-less display, notch on top of the screen, and a thin chin with Nokia branding. Nokia 7.1 Plus will sport design similar to that of Nokia X5 and Nokia X6, with bezel-less display, notch on top of the screen, and a thin chin with Nokia branding.

Nokia 7.1 Plus or Nokia X7 is expected to launch soon and the company recently posted two teaser images of the upcoming device to its official Facebook page in Taiwan. However, the official teaser images has been portrayed in such a way that one can not figure out whether or not there is a notch present.

Now, MySmartPrice has posted rendered images of a new Nokia smartphone, claimed to be Nokia 7.1 Plus. The photo shows off a design similar to that of Nokia X5 and Nokia X6, with bezel-less display, notch on top of the screen, and a thin chin with Nokia branding.

Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to sport vertically aligned dual rear cameras with LED flash. The phone could have Android One branding on the back cover. A circular fingerprint sensor will be present below the rear camera lens and LED flash unit. Of course, the renders need to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation. Notably, the official teaser image itself reveals a tall display with 19:9 aspect ratio on Nokia 7.1 Plus.

As per a Pocket Lint report, HMD Global has sent out invites for an event in central London on October 4, where the company could launch Nokia X7. The event is scheduled for 5 PM local time. Recent reports suggest that Nokia 7.1 Plus will sport a 6.9-inch screen with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels.

Nokia 7.1 Plus is said to run on a Snapdragon 710 processor, based on the 10nm process consisting of two Kryo 360 Cortex-A75 cores along with six Kryo 360 Cortex-A55 cores. The handset is also tipped feature Zeiss optics, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

