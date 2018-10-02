Nokia 7.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1 India launch on October 11: Expected price, specifications, features and everything else we know.

Nokia 7.1 Plus or Nokia X7 along with Nokia 7.1 are expected to launch in India on October 11. HMD Global has sent out media invites for an event on this date, though the venue has not been confirmed yet. The smartphones are expected to make their global debut on October 4 on London. Nokia X7 might be rebranded as Nokia 7.1 Plus when it is launched globally. Ahead of launch, we are seeing more leaks around the device, which is expected to feature a notched display.

Nokia has previously put out official teaser image of its upcoming phone on its official Facebook page in Taiwan. Though the image does not clearly show whether Nokia 7.1 Plus will sport a notch on top of the screen, a second teaser confirms a tall display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Expected specifications and price have also been leaked. Here’s a look at everything we know about Nokia 7.1 Plus so far:

Nokia 7.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1: Expected price

Tipster Roland Quandt revealed on Twitter the estimated price of Nokia 7.1, said to sell at around 399 euros (Rs 33,680 approx.). This price is for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option of the phone.

Nokia 7.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1: Design and Display

Nokia 7.1 Plus as well as Nokia 7.1 have been spotted in China’s TENAA certification website. As per image renders, posted by MySmartPrice, the ‘Plus’ variant will sport a design similar to that of Nokia X5 and Nokia X6 with bezel-less display, notch on top of the screen, and a thin chin with Nokia branding.

Nokia 7.1 Plus is said to feature a big 6.9-inch screen featuring 2,160 x 1,080 pixel resolution. Nokia 7.1 will reportedly have a regular non-notched display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Earlier this week, Nokia 7.1 Plus images surfaced online on Baidu showing silver and colour options for the device.

Nokia 7.1 (4/64GB) Blue or Steel, 399 Euro. No Plus in that name. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 28, 2018

Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to sport a glass back design with an aluminium chassis. It will have a protruding dual camera setup on the back paired with an LED flash. A circular fingerprint sensor will be placed below the rear camera module, like we saw on Nokia X6 and X5.

Nokia 7.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1: Camera

Both Nokia 7.1 Plus and Nokia 7.1 are expected to feature dual rear camera configurations with Zeiss lenses. The devices will have a single selfie camera, according to reports. The dual camera setup on Nokia 7.1 Plus could have a 13MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor. The front camera could be 20MP.

HMD Global has sent out media invites for an event on October 11 in India, were it is expected to launch Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 7.1 Plus Andoid One phones.

Nokia 7.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1: Processor, battery, and memory

Nokia 7.1 Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor. The phone could sport a type-C USB port at the bottom. Expected to come with 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage option, Nokia 7.1 Plus could also be support up to 18W fast charging. The battery could be a 3,400mAh one.

As for Nokia 7.1, Quandt has revealed that the phone could come with 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory. Both the phones are expected to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

Nokia 7.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1: Software

Nokia 7.1 Plus and Nokia 7.1 global variants are expected to run stock build of Android as the phones will be launched under Google’s Android One program. Both the devices are said to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. The Chinese variant will run on a custom-built ROM for the Android operating system.

