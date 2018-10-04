HMD Global launches Nokia 7.1, Nokia True Wireless Earbuds, and more

HMD Global unveils Nokia 7.1, Nokia True Wireless Earbuds, and Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones at an event in London.

HMD Global refreshed and expanded its smartphone lineup on Thursday, revealing the new Nokia 7.1. It’s also launching two new accessories: Nokia True Wireless Earbuds and the Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones. All three devices were introduced at an event in London.

The Nokia 7.1, which is a premium mid-end smartphone, takes cues from the existing Nokia 6.1 Plus and offers an all-glass design which is held together by dual-anodised aluminium frame. The company says it has applied special design techniques found in jewellery and high-end timepieces to make the Nokia 7.1.

The 5.84-inch Full HD Plus (2280 x 1080p) notched display has an aspect ratio of 19:9. Nokia 7.1 is also HDR10 compatible, meaning you can watch content with more colours than standard displays. Under the hood, Nokia 7.1 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. A microSD card slot is available (up to 400GB) for memory expansion. Many smartphones in this range offer a better processor, so it is a bummer to see the Nokia 7.1 lagging behind. The battery in the Nokia 7.1 is 3,060mAh, which should last a day on a single charge. And yes, it does support fast charging.

Nokia 7.1’s camera system is the star attraction here. HMD Global has used Zeiss-branded dual cameras in the Nokia 7.1. The phone has the standard 12MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP black and white secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The camera system has many tricks such as the ability to blur out the background, achieving that bokeh effect. Also, it has as 8MP front-facing camera on the front. HMD Global has added a Pro mode within the camera app where you can make adjustments to the ISO, shutter speed, etc. As expected, Nokia 7.1 will also support HMD Global’s “bothie” mode to take a photo using both the front and back camera.

Nokia 7.1 will be sold as Android One-branded, which means it runs a stock version of Android. Upon the launch, Nokia 7.1 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo but the company says the device will get the latest Android 9.0 Pie update within this month.

While there’s no word on the device’s availability in India, Nokia 7.1 has been confirmed to hit the European market at a starting price of Euros 319, or approx Rs 27,033. The phone comes in Gloss Midnight Blue and Gloss Steel colour options.

Besides Nokia 7.1, HMD Global also introduced the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds. This is the first time the Finnish company has introduced a pair of true wireless earbuds in the market. Weighing a 5 grams per earbud, the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds claims to offer audio playback and voice calls with up to 3.5 hours play time. Nokia True Wireless Earbuds also come with a charging case that can provide 16 hours of total playback on the go.

The Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones, its first-ever neckband-style headset promises 10 hours of battery backup and has a built-in vibration function that alerts the user of incoming calls. Pricing and other details are yet to announced.

