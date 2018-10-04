Nokia 7.1 launch today: How to watch livestream, India timings, expected price, and more

Nokia 7.1 to launch in London today at 12:30 PM: Here’s how to watch livestream, and catch the announcements from the launch event. (Image of Nokia 6.1 Plus for representation)

Nokia 7.1 launch today: Nokia 7.1 is expected to make its global debut on October 4, which is today. HMD Global has sent out invites for launch event in London, scheduled to start at 5 PM BST or 9:30 PM IST. The event will be livestreamed as well. Separately, HMD Global will also be hosting an event in India on October 11, though which product will be announced is unclear at this point. Ahead of launch, Nokia 7.1 specifications as well as expected price has been leaked. Here are the details on how to watch live stream of Nokia 7.1 launch event, India launch timings, expected price, specifications and more.

Nokia 7.1 launch: How to watch livestream, timings

Nokia 7.1 will launch in London at 5 PM BT, which is 9:30 PM in India. The event will be streamed live as well on the official Nokia Mobile YouTube page.

Nokia 7.1 launch: Expected price, specifications

As per tipster Roland Quandt, Nokia 7.1 price is expected to be 399 euros, which is around Rs 33,680 on conversion for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model. The company is expected to launch a base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model as well. Nokia 7.1 will reportedly have a notched display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The chin will have the Nokia branding. The screen size could be 5.84-inch with Full HD+ resolution, though we will have to wait for launch to know more.

Nokia 7.1 is expected to feature dual rear camera configurations (12MP+5MP) with Zeiss lenses. The device will have a single 8MP selfie camera, according to reports. The phone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor. A circular fingerprint sensor will be stacked below the dual rear camera lens and LED flash.

Nokia 7.1 is expected to run stock build of Android as the phone will be launched under Google’s Android One program. The device is said to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

